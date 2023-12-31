Liverpool To End 2023 As Premier League Leaders If Arsenal Fail Against Fulham

Liverpool football club will end the 2023 calendar year at the top of the 2023-2024 Premier League table if Arsenal fail to beat Fulham later today.

Thanks to their speedy resurrection in the Premier League campaign amidst injury woes, Liverpool were able to take advantage of the inconsistent run of other top clubs to become the major contenders for the league title.

Initially, it was expected that it would be an easy ride for Manchester City, who finished last season with the historic treble – Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup.

Unfortunately, things have not clicked perfectly for coach Pep Guardiola and his boys in the Premier League so far this season as they finished the calendar year in the third spot after recording three defeats, four draws, and 12 wins in 19 games with a game in hand.

Another club expected to be at the top of the Premier League table is Arsenal who gave Manchester City a contest for the league title last season. Recall that in the 2022-2023 season, the Gunners spent over 200 days at the top of the table before they bottled it to City in the last two months of the campaign.

So far this season, Arsenal have not shown as much perfection as expected, as they have recorded three defeats, four draws, and 12 wins in 19 games to find themselves in the 4th spot on the last day of the year.

However, that could change before the end of today, December 31, if coach Mikel Arteta and his boys defeat Fulham at Craven Cottage at 3 p.m.

If the Gunners win the game, they will overtake Liverpool in the first spot with a point more, pending the outcome of the Reds’ league game against Newcastle United at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Currently, Liverpool are on top of the Premier League table with 42 points in 19 games after recording 1 defeat, 6 draws, and 12 wins. They have the same points as this season’s surprise package, Aston Villa, who are second on goal difference after playing a game more than the Reds.