Darwin Nunez Helps Liverpool Beat Burnley On Boxing Day

It was a perfect Boxing Day for coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys as Darwin Nunez stepped up and helped Liverpool beat a stubborn Burnley side.

Darwin Nunez, who has been one of the most criticized players at Liverpool due to his tendency to miss goalscoring opportunities, has been the game-changer for the Anfied Stadium club in recent games.

During their Boxing Day encounter at Turf Moor, Nunez gave Liverpool a very early lead as he took advantage of an assist from Cody Gakpo in the 6th minute of the encounter.

Interestingly, the two sides couldn’t add to the scoreline in the first half after the match opener but Liverpool enjoyed most of the ball possession and created more chances.

Klopp’s team had 19 shots, 10 of which were on target, including the one Nunez scored but had to drag on with the slim lead until the last seconds of the game.

In the 90th minute of the encounter, Diogo Jota nailed the final nail in the coffin against the home side as Jurgen Klopp and his boys ran away with a 2-0 win.

The Boxing Day win has moved Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table with 42 points in 19 games, two points above second-placed Arsenal, who still have a game in hand.

As it stands, Arsenal are condemned to beat West Ham United on Thursday, December 28, 2023, to return to the top of the Premier League table.

The last game of the Boxing Day fixtures is the game between Manchester United and third-placed Aston Villa. The game will kick off at Old Trafford by 9 p.m. later tonight.