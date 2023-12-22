Terem Moffi Returns From Injury With Brace Ahead Of 2023 AFCON

OGC Nice striker, Terem Moffi has returned from injury ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast which is a good news for the handlers of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Previous reports had suggested that Terem Moffi could miss the 2023 AFCON which will commence On January 13 due to a hamstring injury he sustained last Saturday.

Recall that hours before OGC Nice’s match against Le Havre on Saturday, the French team announced on their official X account that the Super Eagles striker was injured and left off the matchday squad.

Before OGC Nice and Lens’s Ligue 1 match on Wednesday at the Allianz Riviera Stadium, Nice’s manager, Francesco Farioli stated that the team would not gamble with the striker’s fitness.

Interestingly, the 22-year-old was included in the squad for the match. He started as a substitute and replaced Gaetan Laborde in the 73rd minute.

Soon after entering the game, Terem Moffi converted the team’s penalty kick, defeating Brice Samba with a shot to score the first goal. He scored the game’s second goal shortly after, to seal a 2-0 victory.

Story continues below advertisement



Moffi has now scored six goals in 16 league appearances so far this season. His return to full fitness ahead of the 2023 AFCON will be a thing of joy for Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro who is already without injured Nottingham Forest striker, Taiwo Awoniyi.