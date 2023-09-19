Terem Moffi Makes Ligue 1 Team Of The Week

Nigerian striker, Terem Moffi has been named in the Ligue 1 team of the week after helping his club, OGC Nice to stun Paris Saint Germain at Parc Des Princes last weekend.

Other players named in the Ligue 1 team of the week include goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidj, defenders Melvin Bard, Daniel Schmidt, Leny Yoro, and Lorenz Assignon, and midfielders Aleksandr Golovine, Pierre Lees- Melou, Romain Faivre, and Remy Cabela.

Recall that reputable French newspaper L’Equipe who are behind the Ligue 1 team of the week, rated Terem Moffi 9, one point more than Kylian Mbappe after OGC Nice’s 3-2 win over PSG last weekend.

The 3-2 defeat was PSG’s first defeat of the season after two wins and two draws in five games.

In the 21st minute of the game, the 24-year-old Nigerian forward gave OGC Nice the lead with a low drive that deflected off Le Parisien’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Kylian Mbappe’s stunning shot from 18 yards leveled the score for PSG before the half-hour mark. Terem Moffi then helped Gaetan Laborde restore Nice’s lead, and the Nigeria international later scored a beautiful goal from 18 yards to spark jubilant celebrations among his teammates and the opposing fans.

With the victory, Nice overtook PSG to occupy the fourth spot in Ligue 1 with 9 points in 5 games.