Super Eagles Might Be Without Terem Moffi In 2023 AFCON

OGC Nice striker, Terem Moffi might not be available for the forthcoming 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast as he sustained a hamstring injury before his club’s Ligue 1 game against Le Havre on Saturday.

According to a statement on the club’s official X page, Terem Moffi wasn’t included in the matchday squad because of an injury he suffered hours before kickoff.

“Affected in the ischios, Terem Moffi does not appear on the match sheet, just like Teddy Boulhendi and Daouda Traoré,” the club wrote.

Before Saturday’s matchup with Le Havre, the 24-year-old Nigeria international has participated in all 15 of Nice’s league games this season and is in excellent form.

The extent of Moffi’s injury is yet unknown, but it is unlikely that he will return to the squad for training in the next three weeks, which could endanger his prospects of competing in the 2023 AFCON in January.

This news would be a major blow to Jose Peseiro, who already lost Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi because of a groin injury he suffered during the Super Eagles’ friendly encounter against Saudi Arabia in Portugal in October.

Terem Moffi was virtually assured a spot in the provisional team presented to CAF as the football body confirmed on Friday that all 24 Participating Member Associations for the tournament have submitted their provisional squad.

If Terem Moffi is not fit enough before the 2023 AFCON which will commence on January 13, coach Jose Peseiro will shift his attention to Paul Onuachu, Gift Orban, Akor Adams, or Sadiq Umar to join Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface whose spots on the team is already guaranteed except they sustain a last-minute injury.