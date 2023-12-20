Gov Yusuf vs Gawuna: Kano APC Optimistic On Supreme Court Judgement, Gives Secretariat New Look (See Photos)

The Kano All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed optimism about the Supreme Court judgment as the party’s secretariat wears a new look.

Naija News reports that this comes barely 24 hours to the commencement of the hearing at the Supreme Court in the case of Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the APC on the state governorship dispute.

Recall that the election petition tribunal and the Appeal Court have delivered judgment in favour of the APC and are hoping to get victory at the apex court.

However, new photos obtained by journalists show that the party secretariat located along Maiduguri road, which barely had any picture on its building, now has the images of its gubernatorial candidate, Gawuna, the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the state party chairman, Abdullahi Abbas.

A party member who spoke with Daily Trust on the latest development said the new look was in anticipation of Gawuna’s victory should the Supreme Court rule in his favour.

Recall that unknown hoodlums ransacked the Secretariat after Yusuf emerged as the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election. Since then, it has been under the watch of security operatives until lately, when it began undergoing major repairs and rehabilitation.

See photos below:

