Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 18th December, 2023

President Bola Tinubu has narrated that the new minimum wage in Nigeria must be fair and implementable.

According to him, the financial capacity of each state of the federation, particularly those with fewer resources must be put into consideration in arriving at a new minimum wage for workers in the country.

Speaking in an interview with The Nation on Sunday, the President said the ability of some of the states to implement and sustain a new minimum wage when the last one has not even been fully adopted all over the country is a factor that must be carefully considered.

He however assured that the federal government is working with the states and labour unions to ensure the new minimum wage is fair, practical and sustainable.

Tinubu said in the meantime, the federal government is committed to the provisional increase in the federal minimum wage to N35,000 per month for a six-month period, adding that two months have been paid to workers already.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has declared that it is a known fact that he won the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Obi made the declaration on Sunday while speaking on parallel facts, a Twitter spaces interaction.

According to him, the truth that he won the 2023 presidential election can’t be acknowledged however, because Nigeria is an uncommon place, with uncommon people, where uncommon things happen.

The former Anambra State Governor, however, added that he is not desperate to be the President of Nigeria, but he’s only desperate to see Nigeria work.

Naija News recalls that according to the final results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obi came third in the 2023 presidential election.

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked purported reports of a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to influence the outcome of a Supreme Court appeal filed by Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

Naija News recalls that Yusuf and the NNPP vowed to seek redress at the Supreme Court after the Tribunal and Appeal Court affirmed the APC candidate, Nasir Gawuna, as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

The three-member panel of the Appeal Court led by Justice M. A. Adumeh held that Yusuf was not in the membership register of his political party, but the acting National Chairman, Kawu Ali, insisted that the Governor is a card-carrying party member.

However ahead of the Supreme Court judgment, there are claims that President Tinubu and some APC leaders plan to influence the verdict.

In a statement issued to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Kano APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, dismissed the rumour, saying it was the figment of the imagination of those peddling it.

Abbas reiterated there was no meeting held with Tinubu or any party leader and would instead intensify efforts to pursue its case at the Supreme Court to a logical conclusion.

One of the Commissioners who recently resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Emeka Woke has described the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State as a father and son quarrel.

Speaking at an event on Sunday, Woke warned political players and stakeholders in the state against making unguarded statements or taking sides in the ongoing political situation in Rivers.

He highlighted that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has told everyone to remain calm in the face of political developments in the state.

Woke also warned supporters of Governor Fubara to stop threatening violence as no ethnic group has the monopoly of violence.

According to him, some people who threatened Wike not to visit Port Harcourt due to the ongoing political drama in the state should not get themselves involved in what they don’t understand because it is better to avoid touching a tiger’s tail, even if the animal is sleeping or dead.

He cautioned some of those who think they can take advantage of the situation in Rivers State to dare Wike and see fire.

President Bola Tinubu has said the outcome of his recent trips to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and other foreign countries have started yielding results.

Speaking in an interview with The Nation on Sunday, the President said his pursuit of Foreign Direct investment a positive outcome.

The president stated that his government is making significant and far-reaching reforms and rebuilding confidence in the country as an accessible and safe investment destination.

Tinubu said his government secured a $500 million deal with Germany to fund renewable energy projects, particularly in rural part of the country.

He added that, through local enterprises, Nigeria will supply Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) yearly to Germany, starting in 2026, solidifying its role as a key global energy partner.

Tinubu added that his government secured a $116 million French investment in the I-DICE program, aimed at creating 65,000 start-ups and 150,000 jobs, particularly empowering women.

President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged the severe impact of the economic crisis in Nigeria on the citizens of the country.

He, however, assured that his government is not folding its hands on the matter but practical steps are being taken to make life better for the citizens.

Speaking in an interview with The Nation on Sunday where he addressed issues on the economic situation of the country and other concerns, President Tinubu urged Nigerians not to exploit the situation for abnormal profit.

He spoke against the backdrop of the current cost-of-living crisis in the country, rising food prices, high petrol price, and naira devaluation.

Tinubu added that the conditional cash transfer of N25,000 to 15 million households for three months which was launched in 2015 is one of the efforts by his administration to relieve Nigerians following the fuel subsidy removal policy.

He disagreed with some positions that the cash transfer policy is not effective.

The Ondo State government has denied media reports that the state’s acting governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, has frozen the bank accounts of local government account councils in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Akure, the state capital.

The commissioner said at no time did the acting governor or any functionary of the state freeze the local government accounts.

According to the Commissioner, necessary complementary personnel/civil servants have been deployed to the LCDA(s) and they have been advised to exercise due diligence and processes in their operations.

Lawmakers under the faction of Martins Amaehwule in the Rivers State House of Assembly have described decisions reached by the four-member Assembly led by Edison Ehie as null and void.

According to Amaehwule’s faction, lawmakers under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are only holding family meetings.

Naija News recalls that four lawmakers approved the 2024 budget last week barely 24 hours after it was presented by the state Governor, Similanayi Fubara.

Amaehwule, who is loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike, also alleged that Fubara supervised the demolition of the State House of Assembly.

He further stated the that belongings of the lawmakers and staff of the Assembly were trapped inside the complex.

Amaehwul, who spoke on Sunday at a dedication service and stakeholders meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt, said that they were not notified about the demolition or given the opportunity to move out their personal belongings and important documents from the complex.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described as “absolutely fake” a purported circular addressed to the state councils of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) affiliate unions reminding them of strike action to begin on December 18, 2023.

Naija News reports that a circular allegedly signed by the General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Emma Ugbaja, and the Secretary General of the TUC, Comrade Nuhu Toro, had directed the affiliate unions to withdraw their services on December 18.

However, the circular with the logo of the two labour centers titled: “NLC/TUC Nationwide Strike Action: A Gentle Reminder” did not state the reason for the purported strike.

Speaking to Vanguard on the authenticity of the purported circular, the General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Emma Ugbaja, denied knowledge of any proposed strike on Monday.

Ugbaja described the purported memo as “absolutely fake.”

He advised workers to ignore the circular on social media as it did not emanate from the two labour centers.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, must live with the consequences of supporting Siminalayi Fubara to become the Governor of Rivers State.

A former National Working Committee (NWC) member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, stated this in a chat with reporters in Abuja on Sunday.

Lukman said Wike must take responsibility for making Fubara his successor and stop his power tussle with the governor in the interest of the state’s people.

The APC chieftain stated that the state is no longer about governance but individual interest and called all lovers of democracy to appeal to Wike to allow Fubara to work.

