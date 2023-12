NLC Speaks On Embarking On Nationwide Strike Tomorrow

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described as “absolutely fake” a purported circular addressed to the state councils of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) affiliate unions reminding them of strike action to begin on December 18, 2023.

Naija News reports that a circular allegedly signed by the General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Emma Ugbaja, and the Secretary General of the TUC, Comrade Nuhu Toro, had directed the affiliate unions to withdraw their services on December 18.

However, the circular with the logo of the two labour centers titled: “NLC/TUC Nationwide Strike Action: A Gentle Reminder” did not state the reason for the purported strike.

It read: “In furtherance to the decision of the Joint National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC and TUC, all workers in Nigeria are hereby directed to withdraw their services effective 12:00 midnight the of 18th December 2023,

“Consequently, all affiliates and state councils of NLC/TUC are directed to issue circulars for maximum compliance, and these circulars be made available to the National Secretariats or posted to the NEC and CWC Whatsapp Platforms.

“While we shall update you with developments as they unfold, do remain assured of our commitment to Nigerian workers and people.”

Speaking to Vanguard on the authenticity of the purported circular, the General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Emma Ugbaja, denied knowledge of any proposed strike on Monday.

Ugbaja described the purported memo as “absolutely fake.”

He advised workers to ignore the circular on social media as it did not emanate from the two labour centers.