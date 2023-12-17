Everybody Knows I Won 2023 Presidential Election – Peter Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has declared that it is a known fact that he won the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Obi made the declaration on Sunday while speaking on parallel facts, a Twitter spaces interaction.

According to him, the truth that he won the 2023 presidential election can’t be acknowledged however, because Nigeria is an uncommon place, with uncommon people, where uncommon things happen.

The former Anambra State Governor, however, added that he is not desperate to be the President of Nigeria, but he’s only desperate to see Nigeria work.

Naija News recalls that according to the final results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obi came third in the 2023 presidential election.

He lost to the incumbent President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar who was the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second in the poll.