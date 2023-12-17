Kano: APC Speaks On Secret Meeting With Tinubu To Influence Outcome Of Supreme Court Judgment

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked purported reports of a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to influence the outcome of a Supreme Court appeal filed by Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

Naija News recalls that Yusuf and the NNPP vowed to seek redress at the Supreme Court after the Tribunal and Appeal Court affirmed the APC candidate, Nasir Gawuna, as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

The three-member panel of the Appeal Court led by Justice M. A. Adumeh held that Yusuf was not in the membership register of his political party, but the acting National Chairman, Kawu Ali, insisted that the Governor is a card-carrying party member.

However ahead of the Supreme Court judgment, there are claims that President Tinubu and some APC leaders plan to influence the verdict.

In a statement issued to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Kano APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, dismissed the rumour, saying it was the figment of the imagination of those peddling it.

Abbas reiterated there was no meeting held with Tinubu or any party leader and would instead intensify efforts to pursue its case at the Supreme Court to a logical conclusion.

He said, “There is nowhere such a meeting was held with either Mr President or any leader of the party. President Bola Tinubu is a Democrat and strongly believes in the rule of law and the right thing to be done therefore will not be part of any arrangement or reconciliation to subvert justice and support people who have stolen votes or breach the electoral act to emerge as leaders.”