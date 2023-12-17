Aiyedatiwa Didn’t Suspend Akeredolu’s Chief Of Protocol, Freeze Local Govt’s Accounts — Ondo Govt

The Ondo State government has denied media reports that the state’s acting governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, has frozen the bank accounts of local government account councils in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Akure, the state capital.

The commissioner said at no time did the acting governor or any functionary of the state freeze the local government accounts.

According to the Commissioner, necessary complementary personnel/civil servants have been deployed to the LCDA(s) and they have been advised to exercise due diligence and processes in their operations.

She said, “This information is fake and baseless. We ask that the good people of Ondo State, particularly officials of local governments disregard the rumour.

“The State Government is committed to the proper functioning of the new thirty-three LCDA(s) and the existing 18 Local Government Areas in the state as a way of enhancing development at the grassroots.

“The Government is aware of a suit filed by the opposition party before the State High Court, and we are hopeful that contending issues before the Court will be decided shortly.

“While a date has been fixed for the conduct of Local Government election in the State, the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has started working on the delineation of a minimum of 5 Councillorship Electoral Wards in each of the LCDA(s).

“Delineation of these electoral Wards by ODIEC is part of the transition guidelines provided for in the Government White Paper for transiting from 18 LGA(s) to 51 LGA(s)/LCDA(s) in the state. The government is committed to a smooth transition that will usher in a democratic Elected Local Government Area in Ondo State.”

The commissioner also described reports of the suspension of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s Chief of Protocol, Bola Alabi, as false and misleading.

She added: “Also, our attention has been drawn to the social media misrepresentation of our Circular Letter No. FAD/DG.156/98 of 14th December 2023 in respect of the Preparation of the Acting Governor’s Engagement, which has been mischievously reported to the effect that the Chief of Protocol (CoP) to the Governor, Mr. Bola Alabi, has been placed on suspension.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. The Chief of Protocol to Mr Governor has not been placed on suspension by the Ag. Governor nor by any person.

“It should be noted that the schedule for the preparation of Mr. Governor’s Engagements is less than two percent of the CoP’s responsibilities.

“Usually, suspension from duty would have warranted the removal of salary and privileges, which does not happen in this case. As we speak, Mr. Bola Alabi is busy with Mr. Governor. Nevertheless, His Excellency, the Ag. Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is prepared, where necessary, to make changes that would guarantee the effective running of the administration.

“Again, the public is implored to always confirm the veracity of every piece of information/news in respect of the Ondo State Government from appropriate quarters before dissemination.”