Wike vs Fubara: ‘It Is Father And Son Quarrel’ – Commissioner Who Recently Resigned Opens Up On Rivers Crisis (Video)

One of the Commissioners who recently resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Emeka Woke has described the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State as a father and son quarrel.

Speaking at an event on Sunday, Woke warned political players and stakeholders in the state against making unguarded statements or taking sides in the ongoing political situation in Rivers.

He highlighted that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has told everyone to remain calm in the face of political developments in the state.

Woke also warned supporters of Governor Fubara to stop threatening violence as no ethnic group has the monopoly of violence.

According to him, some people who threatened Wike not to visit Port Harcourt due to the ongoing political drama in the state should not get themselves involved in what they don’t understand because it is better to avoid touching a tiger’s tail, even if the animal is sleeping or dead.

He cautioned some of those who think they can take advantage of the situation in Rivers State to dare Wike and see fire.

See the video of his speech below.