Wike vs Fubara: Another Commissioner Resigns From Rivers State Governor’s Cabinet

The Rivers State Commissioner for Special Projects, Emeka Woke has resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

According to Tribune, Woke resigned on Thursday afternoon but the reason for his resignation has not been made public, neither has his resignation letter surfaced in public.

The resignation is however believed to be related to the political crisis rocking Rivers State in which the state governor, Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike have been at loggerheads.

Woke’s resignation comes on the heels of an earlier report by Naija News that another member of Fubara’s cabinet, Zachaus Adango has resigned.

Adango until his resignation was the Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Adango in his resignation letter, cited personal reasons for his decision.

This platform reports that both Woke and Adango are allies of Wike and their resignations might be a show of loyalty in the ongoing crisis rocking Rivers State.

Tinubu’s Move To Reconcile Wike, Fubara Has Collapsed – APC

The caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, on Thursday, gave an update on the political crisis between the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Okocha noted that the move by President Bola Tinubu to end the rift between Wike and Fubara had collapsed.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu recently met Wike and Fubara at the presidential villa in Abuja, to end the political crisis in Rivers.

The crisis, however, in the last few days has seen the state government demolish the state House of Assembly complex, while 27 members of the assembly loyal to Wike defected to the APC.