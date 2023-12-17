Erik Ten Hag Buys Some Time Via Man United’s Draw With Liverpool

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would be leaving Anfield Stadium with a temporary sigh of relief after his team managed to grab an unexpected draw with Liverpool.

After leading Manchester United to finish bottom of their Champions League group, most football enthusiasts predicted that the owners of the Red Devils might sack Erik ten Hag if he loses to Liverpool today, December 17.

Liverpool went into the Premier League game as one of the major title contenders after spending last week on top of the table.

Coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys needed to win the game to return to the top of the Premier League table with a point gap above Arsenal. Unfortunately, Erik ten Hag and his boys refused to give them that chance.

During the game at Anfield, Liverpool recorded a massive 34 shots, 8 of which were on target. Despite all the offensive play, the goal went beyond the highly criticized Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onana.

As for Manchester United, Erik ten Hag couldn’t ask for too much from his attackers as they managed to record just 6 shots, one of which was on target.

To illustrate how dominant Liverpool were in front of their home fans, they recorded 69 percent of the ball possession after making over 598 passes.

Even though Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot was shown the red card in the 94th minute of the game, Liverpool couldn’t take the advantage as the game ended in a barren draw.

The draw means that Arsenal remain in the top spot, a point above second-placed Liverpool who have 38 points in 17 games. While Erik ten Hag who might not be sacked after this hard fight draw would be less excited that his side are sitting on the 7th spot with 28 points in 17 games.