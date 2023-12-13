Erik Ten Hag Praises His Players After Man United Crashed Out Of Champions League

After leading Manchester United to one of their worst run in the UEFA Champions League, Erik ten Hag insisted that his players did well in the campaign.

Ahead of the last set of Champions League Group A games on Tuesday night, December 12, Manchester United were expected to beat Bayern Munich to stand a chance of qualifying for the next round or probably qualify for Europa League play-offs.

Unfortunately, Bayern Munich defeated Man United 1-0 at Old Trafford, making the outcome of the game between Copenhagen and Galatasaray meaningless to United’s survival in Europe.

They finished at the bottom of the Champions League group after one win, one draw, and four defeats in 6 games, marking the club’s worst run since the 2005-2006 season.

Erik ten Hag and his boys crashed out of the competition after conceding a Premier League record 15 goals in just 6 games and scoring just 12 games throughout the group stage campaign.

Despite these abysmal stats, Erik ten Hag described his team’s performance against Bayern Munich on Tuesday as “very good” but noted that the team needs improvement.

Erik ten Hag told TNT Sport, “The team did very well, we were very good defensively and in the pressing. We had many ball regains, especially in the second half. But then we didn’t take enough benefit from it – we were playing against a strong side.

“Bayern always, even when they are not in the game, have enough individual class to produce one moment – and that’s what happened.

“We know we want to be more consistent. As a manager, I have to improve the team, help the team progress, guide them, and the players have to take responsibility. We have to do that together.

“The players gave everything, we saw the spirit. I have to pay a big compliment for the way they worked together as a team against a good Bayern side.

“You need energy when the game is going, and especially in forward positions the options [on the bench] were limited.

“I don’t look with regret [at the campaign]. We want to be in the Champions League, the target was always to qualify for the knock-outs, but we have to learn from it, and accept we played some good football.

“Rasmus Hojlund scored five times, we had some very good performances, and we have to take that into the Premier League.

“We want to be back in the Champions League again and so we have to qualify again.”

Story continues below advertisement



Ten Hag would hope that his team bounces back when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday, December 17.