Presidency Celebrates Osimhen, Oshoala, Others For Winning CAF Awards

The Presidency has celebrated the Nigerian duo of Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala for winning the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards.

Naija News had reported that Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala were named African players of the year (male and female categories) in Marrakesh, Morocco on Monday night, December 11.

Oshoala who is currently playing for FC Barcelona, defeated Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa and Barbra Banda of Zambia to win the prestigious African award for a record 6 times.

Osimhen won the men’s category of the award ahead of Egypt’s Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint Germain, making him the first Nigerian to do so since Nwankwo Kanu won it in 1999.

In a post via its official X handle on Monday night, the presidency also hailed Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nadozie, for winning the African Goalkeeper of the Year and the Super Falcons for winning the National Team of the Year.

The presidency added that their winnings were an inspiration and the country was very proud of them.

It wrote: “Nigeria Proud!

“Congratulations to record-extending Asisat Oshoala @AsisatOshoala (6x African Player of the Year – Women 2023, 2022, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2014), Victor Osimhen @victorosimhen9 (African Footballer of the Year 2023 – Male), Chiamaka Nadozie @Nadoziechiamaka (African Goalkeeper of the Year 2023 – Female), and our female national football team @NGSuper_Falcons (National Team of the Year 2023 – Female) for winning the highest individual and team awards at the @CAF_Online 2023 Awards. Inspirational!”