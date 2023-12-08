Kaduna Bombing: Governor Sani Counters Military On Death Toll

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has countered the Defence Headquarters on the number of deaths recorded following Sunday’s accidental bombing of Tudun Biri village.

Recall that the DHQ said 81 persons were killed and 70 others were injured in the incident while expressing regret for the accidental drone strike.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, made this known while addressing journalists at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Friday, Governor Sani said 87 persons have died, contrary to the 81 figure quoted by DHQ.

According to him, from the first day the unfortunate incident occurred, 86 villagers died while 76 were hospitalized, but one person died on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 87.

He said: “What is confirmed by the community families visited directly is that we have lost 86 persons. Eighty-six were killed at the beginning; we took 76 to the hospital. Out of this figure, one person died on Thursday.

“The incident happened due to insufficient information and coordination among the armed forces.”

The governor assured that the government was doing its best to ensure the best treatment for hospitalized victims.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for his quick intervention by pledging to support the victims’ families and rebuild the community.

