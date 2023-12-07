Alex Iwobi Scores Twice For Fulham, Chelsea, Man City, Brentford Suffer Defeat

It was a great Wednesday night for Nigerian midfielder, Alex Iwobi as he shouldered the goalscoring responsibility of Fulham who embarrassed Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage.

Alex Iwobi scored the match-opener in the 30th minute. Raúl Jiménez doubled the lead for the hosts in the 34th minute as the first half ended in a 2-0 lead for Fulham.

The hosts started the second half like they ended the first half. Jiménez found himself on the scoresheet again in the 54th minute to make it 3-0.

Alex Iwobi stepped up to make the game unreachable for Nottingham Forest who were without injured Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Tom Cairney sealed the victory for Fulham in the 86th minute as the game ended in a 5-0 whitewash of Nottingham Forest.

The big victory has taken Iwobi and his teammates to the 12th spot with 18 points in 15 games. While Forest are now sitting on the 16th spot with 13 points in 15 games.

Meanwhile, it was a bad night for the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City as their woeful run continues, a few days after Pep Guardiola boasted that they would win the Premier League title this season.

Manchester City have now failed to win their last five games which is a bad hit against their title hopes. They suffered an unexpected 1-0 defeat at Villa Park courtesy of Leon Bailey’s 74th-minute strike.

The defeat has dropped Manchester City to the 4th spot on the league table with 30 points in 15 games, 6 points below first-placed Arsenal.

At Old Trafford, it was a perfect night for Manchester United as they continued their fine form against inconsistent Chelsea.

Scott McTominay was the man for Manchester United as he scored the match-opener in the 19th minute. Before then, Bruno Fernandes had missed a penalty in the 9th minute.

In the 45th minute, Chelsea’s designated penalty taker, Cole Palmer scored the equalizer, not from the penalty spot but in a close range which André Onana couldn’t deal with.

In the 69th minute, after a couple of attempts from both ends, Manchester United scored the winner courtesy of a second goal from McTominay.

The 2-1 Victory over Chelsea, has pushed Manchester United to the 6th spot with 27 points in 15 games, while Chelsea remain in the 10th spot with 19 points in 15 games.

At Falmer Stadium, Brighton held their own as they ensured that the visiting Brentford stood no chance. During the game, the visitors took the lead in the 27th minute from the penalty spot, thanks to Bryan Mbeumo’s effort.

In the 31st minute, Pascal Groß grabbed the equaliser for Brighton and in the 52nd minute, Jack Hinshelwood grabbed the winner.

The 2-1 win has pushed Brighton to the 8th spot with 25 points in 15 games, while the defeat dropped Brentford to the 11th spot with 19 points in 15 games.