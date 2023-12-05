Pep Guardiola Insists Manchester City Will Win 2023-24 Premier League Title

Manchester City’s manager, Pep Guardiola, is confident that his club will win the Premier League title this season for a record-setting fourth consecutive time.

Due to their draws with Tottenham, Chelsea, and Liverpool, Pep Guardiola and his boys are now in third place, three points behind leaders, Arsenal.

Bookmakers still believe that Guardiola and his boys are the favourite to win the Premier League title, even though they have lost three out of their last four games, conceding eight goals.

Their current position of being three points behind first-placed Arsenal is not strange to the reigning champions. Recall that they trailed Arsenal by eight points at one point last season but ultimately emerged victorious by five points.

A similar event played out two seasons ago in which Manchester City won the Premier League over Liverpool by one point after beating Aston Villa from two goals down on the last day of the season.

Based on this and how the side has been playing so far this season, even in games they failed to win, Pep Guardiola is confident that his team will set the record of being the first club to win the Premier League title four times in a row.

Ahead of their league game against Aston Villa at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, Pep Guardiola said: “My feeling today is we’re going to win the Premier League.

“If we play at the levels that we showed against Liverpool and Tottenham, we’re going to win it again.

“People don’t believe it already after three draws but we feel we’re going to do it again, knowing that it is not easy because no team has done it yet [won four in a row].

“The difficulty is there and was last season but, if you ask me today what I’m feeling, we’re going to do it again.”