Alex Iwobi Reacts After Scoring First EPL Goal For Fulham

Nigerian midfielder, Alex Iwobi, who scored the opening goal in Monday night’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Wolves, has expressed his excitement over his first Premier League goal for Fulham.

Alex Iwobi marked his 300th club appearance with a goal in the seventh minute, marking his first-ever EPL goal for his new club.

It was Iwobi’s first goal in the Premier League this season and his fourth goal in nine games against Wolves—more than he has against any other team. Coincidentally, last season, Iwobi scored his first goal of the season against Wolves while at Everton.

In reaction to scoring his first Premier League goal for Fulham, a team he joined in last summer transfer window, Alex Iwobi took to X to write: “That felt nice”.

After the 3-2 win, Fulham manager Marcos Silva said: “When you play with Willian, Alex, Andreas Pereira, and Tom Cairney behind the striker, it was clear what we wanted for the game. I knew that we were going to have the ball, and I wanted much better decisions because I knew that it was going to be important for us to have some control. We got something from the game and it’s time to build on that”.

During last summer’s transfer window deadline day, Fulham paid Everton £20 million for the signing of Alex Iwobi. Since then, the Nigeria international has scored two goals (one in the EFL Cup) in 13 games in all competitions.

So far in his Premier League career, Iwobi who plays mostly as a midfielder has scored a total of 19 EPL goals for Arsenal, Everton, and Fulham.