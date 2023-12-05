Moment Tinubu’s Daughter Was Introduced As ‘Queen Of Nigeria’ At Wedding (Video)

A video has surfaced showing Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of President Bola Tinubu, being introduced as the Queen of Nigeria at a recent event in Nasarawa State.

Recall that Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja General of Lagos, made headlines in May after updating her X profile to include the title ‘First Daughter of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN)’.

In a now-trending video, Tinubu-Ojo, who attended the wedding ceremony of a couple, Hafsah Azare and Abubakar Dandanku, was ushered in by the event’s host amidst praises and accolades.

The host introduced the Iyaloja General as the ‘Queen of Nigeria.’

“We have the most special guest of honour—a role model, the first daughter of the federation, the Iyaloja General of Lagos. Queen mama, the most beautiful queen of Nigeria,” the host announced.

Meanwhile, the first daughter of President Tinubu took to social media on 13 October 2023 to celebrate her brother, Seyi on his 38th birthday.

Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, via her Instagram post, described Seyi as a sweet, go-getter and adorable person.

She said, “He’s sweet, amazing, adorable, kindhearted, and a go-getter, kindly celebrate my brother @STinubu Seyi with me as He celebrates another beautiful anniversary of his birthday today.”

The Iyaloja General further urged her brother to party and “put the bills” on her.

“I wish you many happy returns,” she added.