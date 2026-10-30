Voting Atiku, Obi Will Take Nigeria Backwards – Tinubu’s Daughter Warns Nigerians

Mujidat Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of President Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians not to vote for African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria said that electing either of the opposition leaders would take the country backwards and reverse the progress made under the current administration.

Tinubu-Ojo made the remarks while launching the Iyaloja General Movement (IGM) for Renewed Hope Initiatives on Thursday at Eagle Square in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu-Ojo said the group had already established structures across the 36 states, local government areas and wards in the country.

Defending her father’s administration, Tinubu-Ojo said the president had introduced policies aimed at improving the economy, although many Nigerians were currently feeling the effects.

She admitted that the policies had made life difficult for citizens but maintained that the situation would improve with time.

She said: “What we are putting together as market leaders is to encourage our people, to sensitise them on the next election, and on which direction they should follow.

“What he is doing right now is like a pregnant woman going through labour. We are labouring now. Almost all Nigerians are feeling what he is doing now. The policies are painful, but the end result will justify the means.”