Nigerian Journalist, David Hundeyin Reacts As Tinubu’s Daughter Names Herself ‘Iyaloja-General Of Nigeria’ 

Nigerian journalist, David Hundeyin has reacted following the profile upgrade of the daughter of the President-elect Bola Tinubu, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

Naija News reports that Folashade named herself the ‘Iyaloja-general of Nigeria’ and the ‘First daughter of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN).’

Mrs Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of President Bola Tinubu, inherited the market leader title from her deceased grandmother, Abibatu Mogaji.

Following her father’s inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria on Monday, 29th May,2023, Tinubu-Ojo edited her Twitter bio to read: “This is the Official Handle of The Iyaloja General of Nigeria || The First Daughter of the FRN.”

Reacting to the development, Nigerian journalist, David Hundeyin wrote: “These people legit have no greater ambition than to cut tickets everyday for every Nigerian citizen. Even Buhari was more subtle.”

On Tuesday, Folashade announced a non-governmental organisation known as ‘Friends of Iyaloja Initiative’ through which she says she will support her father’s administration.

“Friends of Iyaloja Initiative (FoI) unveiled today,” she tweeted.

“I have decided to use my little wealth of experience, connections and human resources available to me to support my dad’s administration.”