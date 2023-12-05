Erik Ten Hag Insists No In-Fighting In Manchester United

The manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag has insisted that there is no mass rift in his squad as it is being speculated.

Erik Ten Hag who is struggling to return Manchester United to their glory days, insisted he and his players are “together” contrary to reports of in-fighting.

While Manchester United seem to be having a fair run in the Premier League, they are having the worst run in their history in the Champions League. They are currently sitting at the bottom of their UCL group and 6th in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, the Dutchman claimed that if his team had not been united, some of his side’s recent successes would not have been feasible.

On Wednesday, United who have won five of their previous seven Premier League games will take on Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the Premier League game, Manchester United excluded four media organizations from their scheduled news conference, a move that had never been done before. This followed the team’s outburst over rumors that up to half of the club’s squad disapproved of Ten Hag’s tactics and instruction.

On his part, Ten Hag used the team’s performance in victories over Brentford, Burnley, and Fulham as evidence of his team’s unity.

The Dutch tactician said: “In every team, there are always players who are not playing or playing less who are less happy.

“That is not different to normal.”

Story continues below advertisement



Erik Ten Hag continued: “You see the [late] comeback against Brentford, the Burnley game, the Fulham game; every time the team is there, showed great character, great determination and resilience. We are together. You can’t play such great football as we did lately if there is no unity. No, there are no issues.”