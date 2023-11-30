Man United Are Going In The Right Direction, Erik Ten Hag Insists With UCL Out Of Sight

The manager of Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag believes that the Premier League giants are “going in the right direction” despite being on the verge of crashing out of the Champions League group stage.

Manchester United are currently suffering one of their worst runs in the Champions League history and coach Erik ten Hag looks like he is out of ideas to savage the situation.

Things got out of hand for United on Wednesday when they blew away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Turkish club, Galatasaray in Turkey. If they had won the game, they would have been in an advantageous position to join Bayern Munich in the round of 16.

Unfortunately, that was not the case as the draw dropped Manchester United to the bottom of Group A with four points in five games, a point below second-placed Copenhagen, and third-placed Galatasaray.

In their five games in the Champions League this season, United have recorded just a one, one draw and three unprecedented defeats in a group they should have either won or finished second below Bayern.

Amidst the abysmal performance, coach Erik ten Hag has expressed his optimism that things will get better for his team.

“I am responsible for this. This is a project. We are going forward and making improvements so that’s very hopeful”, the Dutch tactician said.

“We are going in the right direction so I know where we have to go and the steps we take will make us successful in the long term”.

How Manchester United can still qualify for the Champions League round of 16

The fate of Manchester United is partially in the hands of the club and in the hands of the other two teams vying for the second slot in Group A.

For United to maintain the hope of qualifying for the next round, they have to find a way of beating Bayern Munich in their last group stage game of the season which will take place at Old Trafford on December 12.

At the same time, they have to pray that Galatasaray and Copenhagen draw in their last group stage game on the said day.

Once that happens, Manchester United will finish the group stage campaign with 7 points, while Galatasaray and Copenhagen will finish the campaign with 6 points each.

Based on United’s current form in the Champions League, the possibility of beating Bayern is extremely low and they are not likely to make it out of the group.