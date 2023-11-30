Teams Qualified For Champions League Round Of 16, Results Of Matchday 5

Twelve clubs have already booked their place in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16 with a game left to play in the group stage.

On Wednesday, November 29, the last set of games in the Champions League matchday five went down and helped separate the contenders from the pretenders.

At the end of the day, only four slots were left vacant ahead of the Champions League matchday six, which is the last set of group stage games this season.

Below are the 12 clubs that have qualified for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16 with a game in hand:

Bayern Munich

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Inter

Atlético Madrid

Lazio

Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City

RB Leipzig

Barcelona

Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven

Below are all the results of the Champions League games played in the matchday five:

Wednesday, November 29 results:

Galatasaray 3-3 Manchester United

Sevilla 2-3 PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal 6-0 RC Lens

Bayern Munich 0-0 FC Copenhagen

SL Benfica 3-3 Inter Milan

SC Braga 1-1 Union Berlin

Real Sociedad 0-0 Red Bull Salzburg

Real Madrid vs Napoli 4-2

Tuesday, November 28 results:

SS Lazio v Celtic (2-0)

Shakhtar Donetsk v Antwerp (1-0)

Feyenoord v Atlético Madrid (1-3)

Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United (1-1)

AC Milan v Borussia Dortmund (1-3)

Manchester City v RB Leipzig (3-2)

BSC Young Boys v Crvena Zvezda (2-0)

FC Barcelona v FC Porto (2-1)