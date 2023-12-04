Premier League Matchday 15 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time [Midweek]

On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, there will be mid-week Premier League games in the absence of Champions League football.

Understandably, all the mid-week Premier League games will take place at night throughout the three successive days of premium football action.

On Tuesday, the current table toppers, Arsenal, will be in action against struggling Luton Town which means that there is a high tendency for them to maintain their first spot.

Liverpool will also hope to maintain their momentum by beating Sheffield United to keep their second spot despite being bedevilled by injuries.

The biggest game this mid-week will go down at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday between Chelsea and Manchester United at Old Trafford. The two Premier League clubs would want to win this game to continue their top-four push.

On Thursday, there will be a fierce London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between Spurs and West Ham United. Spurs need to win this game to return to winning ways after going four straight Premier League games without a win.

Below are all the mid-week fixtures for the Premier League matchday 15:

Tuesday, December 5

Wolves vs Burnley

8:30 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Arsenal

9:15 p.m.

Wednesday, December 6

Sheffield United vs Liverpool

8:30 p.m.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

8:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth

8:30 p.m.

Brighton vs Brentford

8:30 p.m.

Manchester United vs Chelsea

9:15 p.m.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

9:15 p.m.

Thursday, December 7

Everton vs Newcastle United

8:30 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

9:15 p.m.