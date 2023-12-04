Paul Heckingbottom Becomes First Premier League Manager To Leave This Season

Paul Heckingbottom has become the first Premier League manager to be sacked in the 2023-2024 season.

A report by the Telegraph claimed that Sheffield United sacked Paul Heckingbottom due to a poor run of games and are set to replace him with Chris Wilder, who last managed Watford, a club demoted from the Premier League last season.

Wilder is considered a suitable candidate for the job since he has previously managed the Premier League club.

The Blades, who have lost 11 of their first 14 games this season, currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table after their 5-0 loss to Burnley on Saturday.

Heckingbottom was named Sheffield United’s permanent manager in November 2021 and led the club to the Premier League the previous season with a second-place Championship finish.

After the defeat to Burnley last weekend, Heckingbottom attacked Sheffield United for making “financial rather than football decisions” in the previous summer transfer window.

United has just won once this season and has a goal differential of minus twenty-eight, placing them four points outside safety.

On Wednesday, they host second-place Liverpool at Bramall Lane and could play the game with a different manager.

Story continues below advertisement



Heckingbottom rescheduled his scheduled press appearance until Monday but might not make the appearance since he is exiting the club.