President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) Climate Summit.

The President left the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja around 4 p.m. and was seen off by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and other aides.

Recall that the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a statement on Tuesday that the World Leaders’ Summit will take place on December 1 and 2, 2023, under the theme, “Unite, Act, and Deliver.”

Ngelale said President Tinubu would deliver a national statement at the summit highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed President Bola Tinubu over the content and provisions of the 2024 budget figures presented to the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said the budget is heavily padded and designed to cater for the luxurious lifestyles of the President and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in power.

President Tinubu earlier on Wednesday, presented a N27.5 trn 2024 national budget estimate to a joint sitting of the National Assembly.

But the PDP in its reaction said the budget was unrealistic as it doesn’t address the needs of Nigerians.

Supreme Court Rules On Old, New Naira Notes Co-Existing Beyond December

The Supreme Court has ruled that old and new naira notes will co-exist as legal tender until further notice.

Naija News recalls that the apex court in March 2023 extended the deadline to phase out old naira notes to December 31, 2023.

The federal government on the 21st of November, 2023, filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking an extension for old naira notes to remain in circulation.

The apex court, in a ruling by a seven-man panel led by Justice Inyang Okoro, on Wednesday, said the banknotes should remain in circulation, pending when the Federal Government, after due consultation with relevant stakeholders, takes a decision on the matter.

It made the order after hearing an application that was moved on behalf of the federal government by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, stormed the National Assembly to present the 2024 appropriation bill.

Naija News understands that the president presented the budget before the joint session of the national assembly at the temporary chamber of the House of Representatives.

The 2024 budget presentation is the first since assuming office exactly six months ago.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed banks to continue issuance and acceptance of old naira notes after the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the old naira notes will continue to be in use beyond the December deadline earlier set by the apex court.

In a statement signed by the bank’s acting director of communication, Sidi Ali Hakama, the bank detailed that it issued the directive after the Supreme Court ruled that both old and new version of the naira notes will continue to be legal tender.

“Following the order of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 granting the prayer of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, to extend the use of old naira bank notes ad infinitum, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all its branches to continue to issue and accept all denominations of Nigerian banknotes, old and redesigned to and from deposit money banks (DMBs),” the statement by Hakama read.

Naija News recalls that the apex court had earlier on Wednesday ruled that old and new naira notes will co-exist as legal tender until further notice.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Imo governorship election, Samuel Anyanwu, has vowed to recover his stolen mandate through legal means.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Anyanwu described the declaration of Hope Uzodinma of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a “rape of democracy”.

Anyanwu insisted that the election was marred by “all manner of electoral malpractices, thuggery, ballot box snatching and massive thump printing of ballot papers.”

He blamed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the irregularities that characterized the election, and accused the electoral body of conniving with APC to rob him of his victory.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why it is yet to give the Social Democratic Party (SDP) access to inspect election materials that were used for the off-cycle governorship election held in Kogi state on November 11.

In a statement on its official X handle, the state resident electoral commissioner, Hale Gabriel Longpet, stated that its headquarters in Lokoja was besieged by a mob that blocked all entrance into the office.

He further said that the mob action prevented attorneys from the political parties from having access to inspect documents and materials used during the election.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi State wishes to inform the public that the State Headquarters in Lokoja was besieged this morning by a mob that barricaded all entrances to the office and prevented access to staff to carry out routine duties. The siege also prevented attorneys representing political parties involved in the recent off-cycle governorship election from inspecting documents/materials used in the election,” he said.

The president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has said that Nigeria has achieved in 24 years a feat that took the United States 185 years to achieve.

Akpabio stated this on Wednesday during the 2024 budget presentation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the joint session of lawmakers at the National Assembly.

He stated that former senators occupy strategic positions in the executive which makes the two arms to foster a healthier relationship.

He explained that with former lawmakers running the executive, a cordial relationship would be formed between the two arms of government.

He noted that the United States was able to produce two former senators in the executive arm of government when it marked its 185th anniversary.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said the 2024 budget must address the most critical needs of long-suffering citizens.

He insisted that Nigerians are living through difficult times and called for a focus of the budget on social welfare.

Abbas stated this on Wednesday during President Bola Tinubu’s presentation of the 2024 budget proposal.

Naija News reports that Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy and unification of the exchange rate has led to an upward swing in the cost of living in Nigeria.

The speaker warned that the budget should not be seen as “a mere financial document.”

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has vowed not to challenge the electoral victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the state election petition tribunal.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the APC candidate, Usman Ododo, winner of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

The PDP governorship candidate, who came in third in the election, on Wednesday alleged that the judiciary is no longer independent but a department of the APC.

Melaye said, “However, the Judiciary itself has been on trial due to its tragic and glaring inability to inspire confidence and trust in its handling of electoral matters.”

He said as things stand in Nigeria, no discerning observer, no matter how chartable, can avoid the conclusion that the judiciary seems to have become a willing and potent tool in the hands of powerful forces that are bent on subverting democracy in Nigeria, adding that the common saying that the judiciary is the last hope of aggrieved citizens is now an empty slogan because “the judiciary is rapidly turning to the lost hope of the people of Nigeria”.

