Budget Presentation: Nigerians Are Suffering, Do Not See It As A Mere Financial Document – Speaker Tells Tinubu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said the 2024 budget must address the most critical needs of long-suffering citizens.

He insisted that Nigerians are living through difficult times and called for a focus of the budget on social welfare.

Abbas stated this on Wednesday during President Bola Tinubu’s presentation of the 2024 budget proposal.

Naija News reports that Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy and unification of the exchange rate has led to an upward swing in the cost of living in Nigeria.

The speaker warned that the budget should not be seen as “a mere financial document.”

“Mr. President, it is a well-known fact that millions of our constituents are living through incredibly difficult times. For this reason, they also look to the Tinubu-led government to provide quick and sustainable solutions,” Abbas said.

Addressing the president’s request to pass the budget before December 31, Abbas said the president should ensure the MDAs appear before the committees for hearings.

“Mr. President, let me, on behalf of my colleagues in the National Assembly, assure you that we will give this bill the utmost priority it deserves. While we would give it accelerated consideration, we will diligently scrutinise it alongside Nigerians to ensure that when it is passed, it will be a budget that best addresses the most critical needs of our people,” Abbas added.