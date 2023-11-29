Dino Melaye Speaks On Challenging Kogi Election Result At Tribunal

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has vowed not to challenge the electoral victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the state election petition tribunal.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the APC candidate, Usman Ododo, winner of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

The PDP governorship candidate, who came in third in the election, on Wednesday alleged that the judiciary is no longer independent but a department of the APC.

Melaye said, “However, the Judiciary itself has been on trial due to its tragic and glaring inability to inspire confidence and trust in its handling of electoral matters.”

He said as things stand in Nigeria, no discerning observer, no matter how chartable, can avoid the conclusion that the judiciary seems to have become a willing and potent tool in the hands of powerful forces that are bent on subverting democracy in Nigeria, adding that the common saying that the judiciary is the last hope of aggrieved citizens is now an empty slogan because “the judiciary is rapidly turning to the lost hope of the people of Nigeria”.

Melaye also called on all opposition political parties to “forthwith boycott all future elections unless and until the current INEC is dissolved and a new set of nonpartisan, Chairman and Commissioners are appointed.

He said further “Participation by opposition political parties in future pre-written election results under a morally and ethically challenged Prof Mahmood Yakubu Electoral Commission amounts to giving legitimacy and credence to the continued rape of democracy in Nigeria.”

On why he would not approach the tribunal, Melaye said he will not dignify a “captured judiciary by filing a petition over Kogi Governorship election where majority of the results were written before the election day by INEC officials under the watch of Professor Mahmood Yakubu who has now earned the unenviable position of the most incompetent person to preside over the Election Management Body in Nigeria.

“Why should any reasonable Nigerian go to the tribunal when the Judiciary has been captured and members of a Political Party openly dare the would-be victims of their infernal rigging machine to go to court.”

He said the way the so-called State lndependent Electoral Commission (SIEC) is constituted by Governors with party members and supporters is what is now being brazenly applied to INEC at the Federal level, “We have already witnessed a repeat of Local Government elections at the States level with the writing of results before elections in Kogi and Imo States.

Story continues below advertisement

“The capture of judiciary portends, citizens possible resort to self-help and that is dangerous for our society. Democracy dies when political elites repudiate or reject the norms and values on which democracy is practised and the judiciary is captured and unable to do Electoral justice.”