Kogi Election: INEC Explains Why It Is Yet To Allow Parties Access Materials Used At Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) has explained why it is yet to give the Social Democratic Party (SDP) access to inspect election materials that were used for the off-cycle governorship election held in Kogi state on November 11.

In a statement on its official X handle, the state resident electoral commissioner, Hale Gabriel Longpet, stated that its headquarters in Lokoja was besieged by a mob that blocked all entrance into the office.

He further said that the mob action prevented attorneys from the political parties from having access to inspect documents and materials used during the election.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi State wishes to inform the public that the State Headquarters in Lokoja was besieged this morning by a mob that barricaded all entrances to the office and prevented access to staff to carry out routine duties. The siege also prevented attorneys representing political parties involved in the recent off-cycle governorship election from inspecting documents/materials used in the election,” he said.

“It took the intervention of the Nigerian Army to calm the situation down at the State Headquarters. The security agencies have assured us that they will maintain normalcy on our premises. We assure all parties and litigants that the Kogi State office is committed to granting unimpeded access to all materials needed to prosecute their petitions,” he added.

Naija News recalls that the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal had adjourned the petition brought against the election of Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier on Wednesday.

The tribunal in its ruling said that the adjournment was to allow the Social Democratic Party (SDP) examine materials used during the off-cycle governorship election.