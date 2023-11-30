Four Cheats Death In Ogun Road Accident

Four individuals had a close call with death on Thursday after four vehicles reportedly collided with each other in Ibafo, located in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to reports, a truck owned by the Ogun State Waste Management Authority was clearing refuse on the expressway when a white Hyundai Hiace bus with registration number FST388YE crashed into it from behind at a high speed.

As a result, two other vehicles, a Toyota Sienna and a Toyota Camry with registration numbers MUS398FR and JJJ806HV, respectively collided with each other.

The PUNCH asserted in its report that the occupants of the white Toyota Hiace bus, whose identities could not be ascertained yet as of the time of filing this report, sustained serious injuries and had been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Naija News learnt that the accident resulted in traffic congestion along the axis, with passers-by coordinating the movement of vehicles.

However, no agency in the state has yet issued an official statement to confirm the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, a multiple accident at Car Park C on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday morning left no fewer than 13 persons injured.

Naija News reports that the Federal Road Safety Corps Spokesperson in Ogun, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that the incident occurred at 4:55 am, adding that it was caused by speeding and involved five vehicles and 22 people.

The FRSC spokesperson explained that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital Mowe for medical attention.

She added that the state Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, has advised motorists to always apply caution while driving and drive defensively.