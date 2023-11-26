Multiple Accident Injures 13 Persons In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A multiple accident at Car Park C on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday morning has left no fewer than 13 persons injured.

Naija News reports that the Federal Road Safety Corps Spokesperson in Ogun, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that the incident occurred at 4:55 am, adding that it was caused by speeding and involved five vehicles and 22 people.

The FRSC spokesperson explained that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital Mowe for medical attention.

She added that the state Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, has advised motorists to always apply caution while driving and drive defensively.

She said, “A total of five vehicles were involved which includes three trucks, a Toyota Corolla marked MUS 793 HM, and a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number FG 369-F20.”

In other news, Mrs Oluwatosin Aina, a teacher at Olokinne High School in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, tragically passed away after collapsing at the school.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning, causing distress in the local community.

According to a family friend, Mrs Aina drove herself to school that day. Soon after her arrival, she began to feel unwell.

The Christian Religious Knowledge teacher, a Grade Level 14 officer, received permission from the principal to leave for medical care but collapsed beside her car.

Following her collapse, Mrs Aina was rushed to a nearby hospital, the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Ijebu Igbo, where she was unfortunately pronounced dead.

The school community is deeply affected by the loss, remembering Mrs Aina for her dedication and affection towards her students and colleagues.