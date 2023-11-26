Tragic Incident: Ogun State Teacher Dies After Collapsing At School

Mrs Oluwatosin Aina, a teacher at Olokinne High School in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, tragically passed away after collapsing at the school.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning, causing distress in the local community.

According to a family friend, Mrs Aina drove herself to school that day. Soon after her arrival, she began to feel unwell.

The Christian Religious Knowledge teacher, a Grade Level 14 officer, received permission from the principal to leave for medical care but collapsed beside her car.

Following her collapse, Mrs Aina was rushed to a nearby hospital, the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Ijebu Igbo, where she was unfortunately pronounced dead.

The school community is deeply affected by the loss, remembering Mrs Aina for her dedication and affection towards her students and colleagues.

Mrs Aina, in her 50s, was married to a retired Principal in the Ijebu Igbo area.

A source who spoke to Punch said, “Yes, I can confirm that the unfortunate incident happened on Thursday morning. I know her very well. I heard that she started feeling uncomfortable after getting to the school and got permission from her Principal to go and treat herself but slumped beside her car.

“She was confirmed dead at the hospital she was rushed to. She was a Christian Religious Knowledge teacher and married to a retired Principal. She should be in her 50s and either on Grade Level 13 or 14”

Also speaking, a teacher who works in the area and craved anonymity, however, expressed concern over the rate at which teachers are dying in the state.

He insisted that the stress of having limited numbers of teachers is taking a toll on the health of the available few hands.

Reacting, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, Ogun State, Felix Agbesanwa, while commiserating with the family of the deceased teacher, said that the union was quite aware of the challenges of the lack of required numbers of teachers in the school.

Agbesanwa said, “We have a teacher shortage challenge. This week, the government commenced the employment of 2000 teachers. This is in addition to the 1000 OgunTeach interns who were given permanent employment recently.

“We really appreciate this gesture from the Governor and hope that other outstanding issues that will further aid the teacher’s wellbeing will be addressed just as the Governor has promised.”