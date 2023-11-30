Erik Ten Hag Insists ‘Andre Onana Is Okay’ After Erroneous UCL Show

The manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, has insisted that his goalkeeper, Andre Onana, “is okay” despite making two mistakes that cost his team a Champions League win on Wednesday, November 29.

Manchester United almost stunned Galatasaray’s fans at the dreaded RAMS Park in Istanbul during their 5th Champions League group stage game of the season, but Andre Onana ensured their effort was frustrated.

Manchester United got the lead as early as the 11th minute and doubled the lead in the 18th minute. Unfortunately, Andre Onana boosted the home team’s morale by failing to do his job when Hakim Ziyech, who is on loan at the Turkish club from Chelsea, played a weak free kick in the 29th minute.

As if that was not enough, Onana showed his lack of composure again but failed to handle Ziyech’s free-kick in the 62nd minute.

The two erroneous goalkeeping from the 27-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper who arrived at United from Inter Milan for £47 million last summer, forced United to draw the Champions League game 3-3.

The draw means that United are bottom of Group A with 4 points in five games, a point below Galatasaray and Copenhagen. Hence, United are condemned to beat Bayern and hope that Galatasaray and Copenhagen draw their last Champions League group stage game to secure a spot in the next round.

Even though the two aforementioned errors have made Andre Onana the goalkeeper with the highest number of errors (8) since the 2018-2019 season, coach Erik ten Hag, who brought in the Cameroonian as David de Gea’s successor, has come out to defend him.

“André Onana is okay. As I said, it is not about individuals”, Erik ten Hag told TNT.