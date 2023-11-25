Why Two Banners Flew Over Etihad Stadium During Man City Vs Liverpool Game

During the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, two banners flew over the stadium for separate reasons.

The first banner that flew over the Etihad Stadium as the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool was about to kick off was a banner calling for the release of Ahmed Mansoor, a prominent activist in the United Arab Emirates.

The human rights group Amnesty International was behind the banner advocating for the release of Mansoor who was sentenced to ten years in prison for his criticism against the UAE’s leadership.

He started offending the UAE in 2011 when he joined four other activists to call for the state’s political or economic reforms. He was arrested in 2017 and sentenced in 2018.

The second banner that flew over the Etihad Stadium was protesting against the ten-point deduction slammed on Everton for breaching financial fair regulations in the league.

Most supporters of the club believe Everton don’t deserve to be punished by the Premier League as they insisted that they didn’t breach financial regulations.

Instead, they believe that Manchester City who have been slammed with over 115 charges related to breaching financial relegations deserve to be punished long before now not Everton.

Hence, the Everton supporters flew a banner over the Etihad Stadium earlier today which reads: ‘Premier League = corrupt’.

At the time of writing, the Premier League was yet to make any official reaction to the two banners that flew over the stadium in the city of Manchester.