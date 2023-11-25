Manchester City Vs Liverpool Ends In Draw At Etihad

Manchester City couldn’t do the expected against spirited Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in a keenly contested Premier League Matchday 13 clash.

Manchester City’s players returned from the November international break to entertain one of the toughest league games of the season.

Ahead of the game, most Manchester City fans thought the club’s talisman, Erling Haaland who was forced to leave Norway national team camp during the international break wouldn’t be available for the important clash.

To the pleasant surprise of most of the fans, Haaland made the squad and even started the game which gave City more confidence in the EPL encounter.

To crown it all, the 23-year-old Norwegian striker scored the opening goal of the encounter as early as the 27th minute. At that point, coach Pep Guardiola thought he would grab an easy win over coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys.

Interestingly, the visitors fought back in the second half but they had to wait until the last ten minutes of the game before they grabbed the equalizer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold became the hero of the day by grabbing the equalizer in the 80th minute of the fiercely contested game.

The game ended 1-1 after City recorded 16 shots, five of which were on target as against Liverpool’s 8 shots, three of which were on target.

Story continues below advertisement

The draw left Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with 29 points in 13 games and pushed Liverpool to the second spot with 28 points in 13 games, pending the outcome of other Matchday 13 games.