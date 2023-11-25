Erling Haaland Makes Manchester City’s Team To Face Liverpool

Norwegian forward Erling Haaland has been included in Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Liverpool, which will kick off at 1:30 p.m. later this afternoon, November 25.

Haaland, who is currently 23-year-old, suffered a knock during Norway’s friendly win over the Faroe Islands last week Thursday.

Due to the knock, he was forced to miss Norway’s Euro 2024 qualification match against Scotland on Sunday. In his absence, Norway drew the match 3-3 and missed the opportunity of qualifying for the European Championship.

Since then, it was expected that Erling Haaland would miss the Premier League blockbuster between Manchester City and Liverpool later this afternoon.

Interestingly, the prolific Norwegian striker made the starting eleven, which means that coach Pep Guardiola has his best leg available for the star-studded game at the Etihad.

The following is Manchester City’s starting eleven for the Premier League clash against Liverpool: Ederson, Walker (C), Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Alvarez, and Haaland.

While the substitutes are: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Stones, Gomez, Gvardiol, Bobb, and Lewis.

Below is Liverpool’s starting eleven: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Jota, Salah, and Nunez.

While the subs are: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Konate, Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott, Gravenberch, and Quansah.