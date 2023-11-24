2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 13 Fixtures, Kick-Off

The 2023-2024 English Premier League is back after the November international break as teams resume with the aim of ending the campaign as favourably as possible.

Interestingly, the English Premier League is resuming with some mouthwatering fixtures especially the first game of matchday 13. At 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 25, England is expected to be at a standstill for two EPL giants, Manchester City and Liverpool.

After the biggest game this weekend, there will be five Premier League games that will take place simultaneously from 4 p.m. on Saturday including Newcastle United vs Chelsea at St. James Park clash.

Brentford vs Arsenal’s game will close the day at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday as the Gunners resume their push for the Premier League title.

On Sunday, November 26, there will be three mouthwatering league games across England and the game to watch on the said date is Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa clash in north London.

Below are the Fixtures and Kick-off time of the Premier League Matchday 13:

Saturday, November 25

Manchester City vs Liverpool

1:30 p.m.

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth

4 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton

4 p.m.

Burnley vs West Ham

4 p.m.

Luton Town vs Crystal Palace

4 p.m.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

4 p.m.

Brentford vs Arsenal

6:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 26

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

3 p.m.

Everton vs Manchester United

5:30 p.m.

Fulham vs Wolves

9 p.m.