Sean Dyche Reacts To Everton’s 10-Point Deduction

The manager of Everton football club, Sean Dyche believes that the Premier League club doesn’t deserve the 10-point deduction slammed on the club for breaking financial regulations.

Sean Dyche and his team fell from 14th spot to 19th spot on the Premier League table last week after football authorities in England found them guilty of breaching financial fair play rules.

Even though Everton have made it clear that they will appeal the punishment, their new standing on the league table remains the same.

Ahead of Everton’s first Premier League game after the punishment which is against Manchester United on Sunday, the club’s coach Sean Dyche claims that his role “hasn’t changed” despite the punishment and that his team is ready “for the next challenge”.

The coach said, “Like everyone in these parts, I was shocked. [From] the wave of noise it seems like everyone in football was shocked.

“The enormity of it. Disproportionate is a word being used and obviously, we are going to feel aggrieved by that.”

He added, “It doesn’t change the focus, which is sorting things out on the pitch, getting the team to win and the performances to feel different.

“We were on the right lines for that and delivering strong performances – [the punishment] has given us a push back to go forward again. The job hasn’t changed for me, [but] it has made it more difficult in the current circumstances until the appeal.

“I spoke to the group and said the league table is one thing – the final league table is the truth. [The deduction] enhances what we are doing [because it means] we have to go harder for longer. They are the rules of football.”

Everton claimed that interest payments for their new £760 million stadium at Bramley Moore Dock are the main reason for the financial breach.

The investigating commission dismissed the club’s claim that those interest payments were appropriate “add-backs” for profit and sustainability calculations for the fiscal year 2021–2022, despite the club’s contention that there were mitigating factors.

Since most fans of the club believe that they were unduly punished, some groups of fans have made arrangements to stage a mass anti-Premier League protest ahead of the game between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 26, 2023.