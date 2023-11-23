Victor Osimhen Not Fully Fit For Napoli Vs Atalanta Clash

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen might not be fit enough to play the Italian Serie A game between his team, Napoli and Atalanta on Saturday, November 25.

Victor Osimhen has been battling with a hamstring injury that he sustained while representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly against Saudi Arabia in Portugal on October 13.

The injury and the fact that he had to attend to family matters, kept Osimhen back in Nigeria for two more weeks before he returned to Italy on November 8.

The last time the 24-year-old striker played for Napoli was on October 8, which was in a Serie A match against Fiorentina. Osimhen scored a goal in the 3-1 victory in favour of the Italian champions.

Since October, the Nigeria international has missed five Napoli games in all competitions. He was not also available for Nigeria’s two successive 1-1 draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, respectively.

In his absence in Napoli’s starting lineup, the club sacked coach Rudi Garcia due to a poor run of games and replaced him with coach Walter Mazzarri.

According to the Italian publication, tuttonapoli, the 24-year-old may not be fit enough for coach Mazzarri’s first game in charge of the Serie A reigning champions. The game will take place at Gewiss Stadium by 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Osimhen who is still battling to return to full fitness had to commence individual training on Tuesday and has not been seen in contact training since then.

While his participation in the Serie A game against Atalanta this weekend is doubtful, he is expected to be fit enough for the Champions League group stage game against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

For Napoli to move on to the next round of the Champions League, they must win one of their final two group games. They are currently second in Group C, five points behind first-placed Real Madrid.