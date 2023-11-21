Arsenal Legend Wants Gunners To Sign Victor Osimhen

Arsenal’s legend, Sol Campbell believes Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen could help the Gunners achieve their dream of winning the Premier League this season.

Arsenal’s attacking-minded players, Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, and Gabriel Jesus have scored a combined 14 goals in all competitions so far this season, a situation Campbell feels is not welcoming enough for the Gunners.

So far this season, Arsenal as a team, have recorded a total of 26 Premier League goals and conceded 10. They are currently sitting 3rd in the league table with 27 points in 12 games, a point below first-placed Manchester City.

This means that the Gunners still have a huge chance to battle for the Premier League title against City who have recorded 32 goals so far in the league.

Hence, Sol Campbell thinks that before Arsenal can compete favorably for the league title, they need a striker that can score 20 to 25 Premier League goals per season.

The ideal man for the Gunners is Victor Osimhen who helped Napoli to win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years after scoring 26 goals and providing five assists, according to Campbell.

Apart from Osimhen, another striker that is being linked with Arsenal is Brentford’s Ivan Toney who has been serving a ban for breaching betting rules.

When asked who his ideal striker for the Gunners is, Campbell said: “Osimhen. But is he going to cost too much money? There’s Ivan (Toney). I think they’re good (in other areas of the pitch). Centre forward is one thing they might need to look at and see the possibilities, see what’s out there, or wait until next season.

“But if the right person comes along, an out-and-out striker, that can unlock those tight games, knows what to do in those positions, and also keeps defense occupied to then free up other people, they should maybe look at it Christmas time, and if not, definitely next season. The right person will offload the pressure on the team, I think.”