Harry Maguire Reacts To Ghana MP’s Apology

Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire has accepted the apology of Ghanaian lawmaker, Isaac Adongo on Wednesday, November 22.

Isaac Adongo, who ridiculed Harry Maguire while berating Ghana’s vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia on the floor of the Ghanaian parliament last year, used the same floor to apologize to the England international on Tuesday.

The lawmaker accused the vice president of mismanaging Ghana’s finances in 2022, comparing that to Maguire’s struggles at Manchester United.

Adongo, undermining Bawumia’s management of the country’s economy, called Maguire “the biggest threat at the center of the Manchester United defense.”

But the lawmaker made an unexpected turnaround when he openly praised Maguire for overcoming his challenges on the field and described the Englishman as a “transformational footballer.”

Adongo, however, continued to attack Bawumia, stressing that while Maguire has greatly improved on the pitch, the vice president is still at the IMF “holding a cup” as he continues to beg for financial support.

In his response to the lawmaker’s apology, Harry Maguire took to his X account to write: “MP Issac Adongo apology accepted . See you at Old Trafford soon”.

Recall that ahead of the 2022-2023 season, Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag stripped Harry Maguire of the club’s captaincy due to his poor run of form.

Last summer, Manchester United were prepared to sell the 30-year-old English defender to West Ham United for £30 million less than five years after buying him for £80 million.

Interestingly, Maguire refused to leave and decided to stay at Old Trafford to fight for his place in Ten Hag’s team. He failed to play in United’s first seven games but has improved well enough to start in United’s last eight games.