Ghanaian Lawmaker Isaac Adongo Begs Maguire One Year After Mocking Him

Ghanaian lawmaker Isaac Adongo apologized to Manchester United defender Harry Maguire on Tuesday for making jest of the Englishman in 2022.

MP Isaac Adongo compared Ghana’s Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s economic management to Maguire’s on-field exploits during a budget debate on the floor of the Ghanian parliament last year.

Bawumia is in charge of the government’s economic management team as Ghana goes through its worst economic crisis in recent history.

The country was compelled to accept a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a result of an increase in public debt.

Ghana’s inflation rate decreased to roughly 35% from a record 54% in December 2022.

Due to the poor state of the Ghanaian economy which is being managed by Bawumia, Isaac Adongo had to compare the politician with Maguire who had a difficult 2022-2023 season.

The England international was prone to making mistakes in United’s defense during the said season. His form became so bad that United’s coach, Erik ten Hag decided to strip him of the club’s captaincy.

While some football fans like Isaac Adongo have been criticizing Harry Maguire harshly, some footballers and England’s coach Gareth Southgate have stood by him.

However, during a budget discussion on the Ghanaian parliament floor on Tuesday, Adongo, who has noticed Maguire’s improvement so far this season, praised the England international and described him as a “transformational footballer.”

The lawmaker also called the Englishman a “key player” for Manchester United but continued to criticize Vice President Bawumia.

Adongo said, “Mr. Speaker, I now apologize to Harry Maguire. Today, Harry Maguire has turned the corner and he is a transformational footballer.

“[Harry Maguire] is now a key player for Manchester but as for our Maguire [Mr. Bawumia] he is now roaming at the IMF with a cup in hand”.