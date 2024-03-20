West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus Won’t Play For Ghana Against Nigeria

Ghana national team will go into their international friendly game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria without their talisman, Mohammed Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus, the West Ham United midfielder was ruled out of the international friendly because of a shoulder injury.

This means that Kudus will not also be available for the Black Stars of Ghana when they take on Uganda at 5 p.m. on March 26, 2024.

Note that the game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Ghana will take place at the Grande de Marrakech in Morocco at 5 p.m. on March 22.

The absence of Mohammed Kudus in the Black Stars’ squad for the international friendly against Nigeria will be a blow to Ghana.

Kudus has been one of the hottest African players in Europe as he has scored 15 goals and provided 5 assists in 37 games for West Ham United which he joined from Ajax on August 27, 2023.

Due to his form, the 23-year-old midfielder was the first to be named in coach Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the Ghana vs Nigeria friendly.

The fact that he played the entire 90 minutes in West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, 17 March, hopes were high that he would be available for the international friendly. However, it was revealed after the Premier League game that he suffered a shoulder injury in the game and needs time to recover.

Hence, Mohammed Kudus will join the likes of Thomas Partey and Nathaniel Adjei to be unavailable for the friendly game against Nigeria.

Nigeria will also be without some superstar players like Victor Osimhen of Napoli, Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest, Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen, and a host of others.