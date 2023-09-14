Harry Maguire‘s Mother Fight For Her Son

Harry Maguire’s mother, Zoe Maguire, is not happy over the level of criticism the Manchester United and England defender has been subjected to after his own goal against Scotland on September 12.

In the last two seasons, Harry Maguire has been subjected to different degrees of criticism due to his performance on the pitch for both club and country.

The criticism against the 30-year-old defender reached new heights when he scored an own goal against Scotland in the 67th minute of the encounter after coming on in the 46th minute.

Despite that, England won 3-1 in Glasgow courtesy of goals from Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, and Harry Kane.

The criticism started in the stadium with boos and continued on social media, mainstream media, and on the streets of England.

Despite the different degrees of criticism, the head coach of England, Gareth Southgate, has always defended the defender and urged fans to stop criticizing him.

Earlier today, September 14, Harry Maguire’s mother took to Instagram to describe the attack against his son as “nasty”.

She wrote, “As a mum seeing the level of negative and abusive comments which my son is receiving from some fans, pundits, and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country.

“I was there in the stand as usual, it’s not acceptable what’s been created, over nothing. I understand that in the football world, there are ups and downs, positives and negatives but what Harry receives has gone far beyond ‘football.’

“For me seeing him go through what he’s going through is not ok. I would hate to have to see any other parents or players go through this in the future, especially the young boys and girls breaking through the ranks today.

“Harry has a massive heart and it’s a good job he’s mentally strong and can handle it as others may not be able to. I wish this sort of abuse on nobody!”