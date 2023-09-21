Buni Visits Defence Minister, Matawalle In Abuja Over Insecurity (Photos)

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, on Thursday, visited the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, in his office in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Buni and Matawalle were members of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) until the latter lost his re-election and was appointed as a minister by President Bola Tinubu.

During the visit, the Yobe governor discussed with Matawalle areas of cooperation to strengthen security in the North East state.

Buni informed the host that, security has greatly improved across the State but, will exploit all available opportunities to be proactive in handling the security situation in the state.

In his remark, Matawalle commended Governor Buni for his commitment to being proactive in ensuring the security of lives and property in the State.

The former Zamfara governor assured Buni that the Federal Government would explore and exploit all opportunities to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

See some photos below.