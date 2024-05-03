Kidnapper Drugs 11-Year-Old Victim To Death

A 19-year-old kidnapper identified as Mohammed Abdullahi from Gujba local government area of Yobe State, killed and buried his 11-year-old victim.

Naija News understands that the teenage kidnapper abducted the 11-year-old son of a neighbor, demanded ₦600,000 in ransom, and then murdered the victim using a drug before burying him.

The Yobe state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Garba, expressed concern over the reemerging criminal activities in the state and paraded 18 suspects, including the suspect, at the Police Command headquarters in Damaturu.

“Mohammed Abdullahi, a 19-year-old suspect from Buniyadi, abducted the son of their neighbour’s 11-year-old and later demanded a ransom of 600,000 naira.

“When the parents of the victim could not meet his demand, he later bought drugs and administered them to the victim to sleep and the victim later died.

“The suspect later buried the corpse in their house while his parents were away and was later apprehended by the police,” Garba said.

The police commissioner expressed concern over the insecurity in Yobe State.

He urged the state government to provide empowerment programs and skills acquisition for the youth in the state.

This, according to him would keep them engaged and prevent them from roaming about, taking drugs, and causing trouble in communities.