Gov Buni Makes Fresh Appointments In Yobe

Dr Yusuf Bukar Ngamdu has been appointed as the new Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Health Standards, Quality and Regulations Agency (YHSQRA).

Naija News reports that Ngamdu’s appointment was approved on Monday by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Separate circulars signed by the Yobe State Head of Service, Alhaji Garba Bilal, and issued on Monday, May 8, also confirmed the appointment of Abdullahi Ali Danchuwa as the new Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Medical Ambulance Service (YEMAS).

The circulars noted that the appointments take immediate effect.

The appointments are coming not long after Governor Buni established the two agencies to step up service delivery in the health sector following the passage of the bills by the State House of Assembly, Naija News understands.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Zaria Federal Constituency (APC – Kaduna State), Tajudeen Abbas, has asserted why President-elect, Bola Tinubu, endorsed his candidature for the Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday, Abbas, who insisted that the North-West geopolitical zone is the rightful place to produce the Speaker, said Tinubu may have endorsed him after he was impressed with his legislative disposition and credentials.

He also said the President-elect may have considered his contribution to the National Assembly to have given him an approving nod for the 10th Speakership position.

Abbas, who was featured on the Channels Television programme said, reiterated that his endorsement by Tinubu is not wrong and will be ratified by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“I visited the president-elect like other contestants to present myself and to inform him of my aspiration to become the Speaker of the 10th Assembly,” Abbas said, asserting that Tinubu was very happy with his candidature and that he assured him if the position was zoned to the North West, he would do his best to ensure that justice was done to all contestants.

Responding to the inquisitive of the journalists on the qualities Tinubu saw in him to offer him prayers and support, Abbas said, “I want to believe he (Tinubu) is impressed with my legislative disposition, credentials, places I have worked, and my contribution in the National Assembly.”

He, however, confirmed that the party has yet to announce a formal position on the zoning of the National Assembly leadership.